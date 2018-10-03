New Multi-Purpose Turf Field Opens at the Jay Peak Resort

On Wednesday afternoon the Jay Peak Resort revealed their final addition to the resort under the EB-5 program, the first of two multi-purpose athletic turf fields.

As we reported in our annual Progress supplement, the fields can be used for a variety of sports such field hockey, lacrosse, and soccer.

In fact, the first two teams to use the new facility would be local college soccer teams, as the visiting NVU–Johnson Badgers took on the host NVU–Lyndon Hornets in a NCAA Division III women’s showdown.

