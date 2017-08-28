New Taco Truck Opens In Newport

There’s a new business in Orleans County that is selling authentic Mexican tacos. What makes them authentic is the ingredients After living elsewhere in the United States, Cannon Schramm is back in the Northeast Kingdom with his business, Bulldog Tacos.

Schramm, who operates out of a travel trailer type vehicle opened during the Fourth of July event in Gardner Memorial Park where he tested the concept of authentic Mexican street tacos. (Read about it in the NDE Tuesday)