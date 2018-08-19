New Tennis Camp For Local Youth at Prouty Beach Courts

Over the last three weeks there has been a new tennis camp taking place at the courts at Prouty Beach.

Chris Hulse, who has been running youth programs in New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts for the past five years, talked about his background in teaching the sport.

“I have been doing it as a labor of love for kids to get them involved in the game of tennis for their whole lives,” he said in a recent interview. “It’s nice to have a sport they can play for all of the lives, something they can play with their parents, and have family tennis time. I have seen so many people grow and develop as athletes playing this sport. It requires you to be successful on the court on your own, be honest, have respect for your opponent, a lot of good values are here.”

