New Today: VT Travel Ban/ Mandatory Quarantine

Vermonters Traveling Out of State

Travelers must quarantine

Non-essential travel to and from Vermont now requires quarantine.

The State of Vermont has suspended its leisure travel map and implemented a mandatory quarantine for anyone returning or traveling to Vermont.

If you travel out of Vermont whether for a day trip or longer, there are quarantine requirements. You must quarantine in Vermont when you return for 14 days. If you haven't had any symptoms of COVID-19, you also have the option to seek a PCR test on or after Day 7 to end quarantine early with a negative result.

If you are visiting outside Vermont for a longer period, and you will travel back to Vermont in a personal vehicle (including a rental vehicle or private plane), you may complete either a 14-day quarantine or if you have not had any symptoms of COVID-19, a 7-day quarantine followed by a negative PCR test in the state where you are visiting. Continue to quarantine from when you receive your test result until you travel to Vermont. You may then enter Vermont without further quarantine restrictions.

Vermonters must follow travel restrictions and quarantine requirements for the states they plan to visit.