A New Youth Football Camp is Coming to Orleans County

There will be a new football camp opening up this week.

Jason Clark, who is the coach of the Junior Falcons 4th-6th grade team will be hosting the camp starting on August 2nd at Prouty Beach.

Jason grew up playing football in New York, and his eldest son started playing junior Falcons in 4th grade.

The next year a spot opened up on the coaching staff, and Jason jumped at the opportunity to get back into the game he loves.

The camp is for players in 4th-8th grade, will run for five days (Aug. 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 8th, 9th) and the cost is very reasonable (call for price) for all five days of instruction.

For more, see the Express on 7-31-18.