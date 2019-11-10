Newport Ambulance Service Closes On Morgan Property To Host Substation
Ed Barber
Sunday, November 10, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
Newport Ambulance Service has acquired a property at the Morgan four corners which will be renovated to host a substation. The house and garage will be retrofitted to create a larger garage to fit an ambulance. Once permits are in place construction will begin. The substation will serve Morgan, Charleston, Holland and Brighton. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
