Newport Ambulance Substation Host Open House In Morgan

An ambulance substation at the four corners in Morgan Center was the site of an open house on Saturday. Officially opened this past spring the substation staff will primarily cover Brighton, Holland, Morgan, Charleston and Derby. Newport Ambulance Service now covers the northern tier of Orleans County as well as a part of Essex County. “The response is positive from all communities,” CEO Jeff Johansen said. “we have great response times for all coverage areas.” Read more in the Newport Daily Express. Newpo