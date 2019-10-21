Newport ATV Ordinance Passes 3-1

The Newport City Council passed an ordinance Monday night that will allow ATV use on select city streets for a five month trial period starting in May 2020. Council President Julie Raboin voted against the ordinance.

Some people at the meeting said that they wanted the ordinance voted upon by city residents while others said they wanted a trial period for ATV use in the city.

During the meeting resident Colleen Moore de Ortiz was escorted out by Police. She had signed up to speak about "dog licenses" and then instead began to discuss the AVT ordinance stating that she had "totally lied" about what she wanted to discuss. Some back and forth between Moore de Ortiz and Mayor Paul Monette ensued ending with the mayor having her escorted out. After the meeting, asked about her reasoning Moore de Ortiz said in a written response, "because they shut down any voice from the community, and because I needed to get home and make dinner for my children."

