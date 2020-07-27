Newport Center Fire Considered Suspicious

Fire destroyed a vacant home on the Niles Road late Friday night. Fire Chief Kurk Flynn called it “very suspicious.” The home was unoccupied, and this was the second time firefighters went there in the last few months. During the first fire all the grass around the house burned, but firefighters arrived in time to knock it down before it got onto the house. That fire was also suspicious.

As for this fire, firefighters responded to the scene for a report of fully engulfed unoccupied dwelling at 10:40 p.m. Flynn who was the first firefighter on the scene requested mutual aid from the Troy and North Troy Fire Departments.

“We pretty much knocked it down the best we could,” he said. “We had it under control in about two and a half to three hours. Because of the condition of the building, there was a lot of fire that we could not get to. You could see the glow from miles away.”

Firefighters left the scene at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday. They responded to the scene three additional times for rekindles. As of Sunday, Flynn did not know the cause of the fire.

“We’ll probably never know,” he said. “I’ll be meeting with the investigators on Monday.”

The house was still standing as of Sunday, but Flynn said it is gone. He identified the owner as Tony Baraw. Flynn does not know if the owner had insurance. The Newport Ambulance Service responded to the scene. Nobody was injured.