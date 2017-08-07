Newport City Council To Debate Citizen Participation
By:
Ed Barber
Monday, August 7, 2017
NEWPORT, VT
The Newport City council will continue a debate over meeting procedures and access to public records at the regularly scheduled meeting tonight at 6:30pm. The mayor and council members are crafting procedures that will guide public participation while balancing the council's duty to engage in city business. Coverage of the meeting will be in Wednesday's edition of the Newport Daily Express.
