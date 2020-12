Newport City Council Meets Tonight

Agenda

1: Call the Regular Council Meeting To Order

2: Approval Minutes Of November 16, 2020

3: Comments By Members Of The Public

4: Annual VAST North Country Mountaineer’s Snowmobile Club MOU: Stephen Dalpe, Vote

5: Fire & Recreation Budget Review

6: No. 164. An Act Relating To The Regulation Of Cannabis: Liz Vickers & David Templeman, Possible Vote

7. 2021 Regular City Council Meeting Schedule, Vote

8. New Business

9. Old Business

10. Set Next Regularly Scheduled Council Meeting: December 21, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

11. Adjourn