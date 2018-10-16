Newport City Council Takes A Stand
Ed Barber
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
On Monday evening the Newport City council voted to stop accepting leachate from the Casella landfill in Coventry. The city's waste water treatment plant accepts 15,000 gallons of leachate daily from Casella. Members of DUMP and MCI which advocate for clean water appeared before the council to ask their support in keeping Lake Memphremagog clean of PFAS and other synthetic chemicals. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
