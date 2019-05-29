Newport City School Students Learn About Memorial Day

NEWPORT CITY – On Friday, Newport City Elementary School students learned the importance of Veterans and Memorial Day from longtime city resident and Vietnam War Veteran John Wilson. In all, Wilson spent 30 years in the military. Several local veterans joined him at the event.

Before Wilson took the podium, staff member Gina Miller explained the difference between Veteran's Day and Memorial Day. She also said that all veterans and their families made sacrifices for someone else's benefit even if the person did not die. In some cases, the sacrifice was time away from their loved ones.

"This isn't really a celebration, it's more of an honoring those people who lost their lives," said Miller.

Wilson gave high praise to the school for teaching the students about the military because some schools elsewhere in the country don't know what a veteran is, he said. He also thanked the veterans who attended the ceremony with him. They participated in the program because they know the importance of their service and how Memorial Day is special to them, said Wilson.

Most veterans will answer with "love of country" as their reasoning for joining the service, said Wilson.