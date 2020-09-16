Newport City Spending on Downtown Beautification

The city is spending about $60,000 this year for beautification efforts. The money includes funding the new position of city landscaper, his benefits, materials, and equipment, etc. “It’s an attraction. We’re trying to bring people into town. Hopefully, they will go to our restaurants, our businesses and walk around. That’s the whole intent,” city officials said.

“They’re an investment in the future,” City Manager Laura Dolgin said of the trees. “They are also intended to get the community excited about botanical gardens, about the trees and the landscaping.” (Read more in the Newport Daily Thursday.