Newport Daily to Honor Members of the Class of 2020

With the on-going ‘Stay at Home’ initiative in place, the class of 2020 is watching several milestone moments evaporate in front of their eyes.

We at the Express would like to give the community a chance to honor their outgoing students by publishing photos and information about them. We will need the help of students, parents and/or guardians, grandparents, etc.

This is open to all high school seniors in the county, and here is the following criteria needed for your submission:

Athletes:

1. 1-3 photos of the student. If there is a photo that the Express has already run, or if you would rather have the sports editor pick one from the archives, or have a specific one in mind, please include a picture of that photo and we will do the best we can to accommodate.

2. What sports did the athlete play, which years did they play them, and what they would’ve played this spring had there been a season?

3. What the athlete is doing next year. Whether it is college athletics, military, taking a year off, whatever they are looking to do for the 2020-2021 school year.

4. This one is optional, and it is career stats. If you or the coaches have these stats and you want to include them, then, by all means, please do. We do not keep individual records here and look to coaches to provide us that information, especially if an athlete is approaching a career milestone.

Please send your submissions via email, and you can use the subject line “Senior Athlete” at sports@newportvermontdailyexpress.com

Non-Athletic Seniors:

Was the student involved in school-related activities such as the arts, DECA, FBLA, Skills USA, or was just focused on their academics?

Please follow the same guidelines listed for athletics, but swap out sports for whatever activity it is that the senior participates in.

If your senior is strictly academic-focused, any awards or scholarships should be mentioned.

For the non-athlete submissions, email: lifestyleeditor@newportvermontdailyexpress.com

Please avoid bringing in submissions to the office at this time. Thank you and stay safe.