Newport Economic Development Specialist Calls It Quits

The Newport City Downtown Development (NCDD) is out of its economic development specialist yet again. The board of directors accepted Jim Davis' resignation at its annual meeting Monday. The board hired Davis last November. He was one of a handful of people to hold the position over the past several years. He is leaving to pursue another opportunity. Davis would not give details about what that will entail. Davis says he is leaving on good terms.

For the full story, see the Express on 6-24-2020.