Newport Farmers Market Facing Large Spike in Fees

For years, Newport's Farmers Market has paid a small fee to use a green area in Gardner Memorial Park. However, that may soon change.

Newport Farmers Market official Judy Szych says the Newport City Recreation Department is asking them to pay for the space they use two days a week from spring until fall. On Wednesday, Szych backed her claims with an email written by Jessica Booth, director of the parks and recreation department. The notice outlines that with a discount, the market would pay the city $138 a day or about $6,000 for the season...Booth stressed that the recreation department and the farmers market board of directors continue to discuss the issue...