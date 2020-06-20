Newport Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

A Newport City man died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash in Kirby Saturday afternoon. State Police identified the operator as 64-year-old Larry Bowman.

According to police, Bowman was traveling east on Route 2 when he lost control of his 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on a curve in the roadway. They said Bowman entered the westbound lane, sideswiped a truck before hitting a trailer the truck was towing.

Police say that Bowman was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Essex County Sheriff's Department assisted the state police. CALEX Rescue and the Concord Fire Department also responded.