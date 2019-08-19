Newport Optical Once Again Captures NVWSL Title
Mike Olmstead
Monday, August 19, 2019
DERBY
Two weeks ago Newport Optical and Columbia Forrest Products were set to do battle for the Northern Vermont Women’s Soccer League title.
The two teams are no strangers to the championship game, as both have vied for the title before, with Newport Optical having won several titles in recent history.
Newport Optical would eventually be crowned the champs after a 3-2 victory.
For more, see the Express on 8-20-19.
