Newport Parks and Rec Holds 6th Annual Field Hockey Camp

The Newport Parks and Recreation department held their annual field hockey camp this week.

Players with a variety of skill sets in grades two through nine descended upon Prouty Beach for an hour and a half of instruction from Parks and Rec. Director Jess Booth, along with former North Country standouts Bayla Stewart and Kristen Watters.

This is the sixth year of the program’s existence, and each year the numbers seem to grow and grow.

For more, see the Express on 8-7-2020.