Newport Parks and Recreation Department Hosts Weekly Field Hockey Games For Players Age 16 and Up

NEWPORT–Field hockey is a complex game to understand.

The rules and regulations that govern the game can be hard for the average player to digest, let alone a fan or player that is new to the game.

Once a week at Prouty Beach, Newport Recreations Department Director Jessica Booth is teaching the game to a host of new players, as well as giving veterans of the sport a place to play the game at no cost to the participants.

