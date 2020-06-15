Newport Police Arrest Man Following Multiple Incidents in Single Day, Including Alleged Attempt to Grope a Teenager

Chief Travis Bingham reports that the Newport Police Department charged a man following multiple incidents on Friday, including one in which he allegedly attempted to grope a juvenile victim.

Michael Piserchio, 63, of Newport was arrested and charged with:

Disorderly Conduct (Four Counts)

Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

Attempted Simple Assault

Resisting Arrest

On Friday, June 12, at 2:38 p.m. Newport Police received two complaints against a suspect later identified as Piserchio

One complaint alleged that Piserchio was playing music "very loudly" inside his apartment and disturbing neighbors, while the other was from a juvenile female who alleged that Piserchio had made a comment of a sexual nature toward her and attempted to touch her inappropriately.

Upon arrival at the location of both incidents on Prospect Street, officers immediately began an on-scene investigation and observed that loud music could be heard coming from inside Piserchio's apartment.

As part of their investigation, officers learned that Piserchio allegedly passed the juvenile female as she was walking on stairs nearby and made an unwelcome comment toward her and subsequently attempted to touch her.

On three separate occasions later that night, Newport Police responded to Piserchio's residence after continued reports of extremely loud music, which he allegedly continued to turn up after police departed.

Finally, at 10:22 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a parking lot in downtown for a report of a man yelling at passersby. The man, later identified as Piserchio, had left the lot by the time officers arrived, but he could be heard yelling at another individual on Prospect Street. Officers were able to make contact with Piserchio and, despite alleged resistance to their efforts, were able to safely take him into custody.

He was arraigned Monday and held on $5,000 bail.

These are allegations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.