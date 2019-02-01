Newport Police Arrest Man Following Shooting

Chief Seth DiSanto reports that the Newport Police Department arrested a man following a shooting incident Thursday night.

LARRY BROWN, AGE 49, OF NEWPORT was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and While Committing a Felony.

On Thursday, Jan. 31, Newport Police initiated an investigation after a man arrived at the station and reported that BROWN had shot at him following an argument. The man alleged that BROWN fired two shots in his direction, but that neither round struck him.

Officers conducted a more thorough on-scene investigation at BROWN'S residence, where the altercation allegedly occurred. Through their investigation, officers determined that BROWN and the victim had been spending time together when an argument ensued, and that BROWN fired a weapon at the victim as he was leaving.

A spent shell casing was located on the ground at the scene and seized as evidence.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

BROWN was released on his own recognizance, on the condition that he not consume alcohol or be in the possession of any firerarms or deadly weapons, that he stay away from the victim and that he appear for his arraignment, which is scheduled for today at 12:30 p.m.