Newport Police Arrest Two Men Connected to Monday Morning Shooting, Still Seek Shooting Suspect

Chief Travis R. Bingham reports that the Newport Police Department arrested and charged two Connecticut men in connection with a shooting that took place yesterday morning. Additionally, police have identified the alleged shooter and are seeking to bring him into custody as well.

WILFREDO CERPA, AGE 23 OF HARTFORD, CONN., was charged with Accessory After the Fact of Second Degree Attempted Murder.

MICHAEL ALAMO, AGE 23 OF HARTFORD, CONN., was charged with Unlawful Restraint - Second Degree.

Newport Police have obtained an arrest warrant for -- and are actively seeking to locate -- JAQUAN FLINTROY, AGE 26, OF HARTFORD, CONN., who has been identified as the alleged shooter in yesterday's incident. He is wanted on a charge of Second Degree Attempted Murder.

On Monday, Nov. 30, at 11:30 a.m., Newport Police responded to the Waterfront Plaza parking lot, near 187 Waterfront Plaza, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The 44-year-old alleged victim of Hartford CT , was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center in stable condition.

Based on the initial investigation, police determined that the shooting occurred in the back seat of a white sedan after an argument between the victim and another individual. The vehicle, which was allegedly driven by CERPA with ALAMO as the front passenger, believed to be involved in the incident fled the scene shortly after the shooting occurred. All of the subjects involved in yesterday's incident are known to each other.

Through their investigation of the shooting, Newport Police learned that CERPA and ALAMO went to the local home address provided by the victim, allegedly to search for his belongings. While at the West Main Street home, ALAMO allegedly displayed a gun and blocked a doorway preventing those inside from leaving, resulting in the Unlawful Restraint charge.

The vehicle with CERPA and ALAMO inside was located by U.S. Border Patrol on Interstate 91 south near the Barton exit at 12:07 p.m. The vehicle subsequently led officers from Border Patrol, Vermont State Police and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department on a pursuit, and the two occupants of the vehicle, CERPA and ALAMO, were taken into custody when the pursuit concluded in Orleans. Vermont Fish and Wildlife also provided assistance.

CERPA was held on $50,000 bail and ALAMO was held on $25,000 bail. Both will be arraigned at 1 p.m. today at the Orleans District Court. Neither individual is the suspected shooter, and the investigation remains ongoing.

These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.