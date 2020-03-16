Newport Police Charge Local Woman with Attempted Murder Following Stabbing

Chief Seth C. DiSanto reports the Newport Police Department has charged a local woman with attempted murder following a Sunday morning incident where she allegedly stabbed a man.

Police say that Jennifer Foster, 42, of Newport City OF was charged with:

Attempted Murder

First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Violation of Conditions of Release

On Sunday, March 15 around 12:20 a.m., Newport police responded to an apartment at 70 Prospect St. for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police found a 27-year-old male victim who had been stabbed in the abdomen.

See more in Tuesday's Newport Daily Express...