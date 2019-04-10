Newport Police Charge Man with Dealing Cocaine

NEWPORT, Vermont -- Chief Seth DiSanto reports that an investigation by Newport Police has resulted in the arrest of a suspected drug dealer and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs.

In February, the Newport Police Department began receiving anonymous tips that a man was selling cocaine and unknown "pills" at an organization on Veterans Avenue, which borders the property of North Country Union High School.

On March 1, Police Sgt. Charles Moulton was observing the area of the American Legion when another anonymous tip was provided that the person of interest was operating a GMC pickup truck. Sgt. Moulton made note of a dark grey GMC Canyon in the parking lot. Police received numerous additional tips in March about a man driving a GMC Canyon, selling cocaine during the evenings.

The investigation culminated on Friday, March 29, when intelligence garnered by investigators indicated that the suspect would be in the area that night, selling cocaine.

Officers made a traffic stop of the suspect's vehicle. After an on-scene investigation, which included the use of Officer Joshua Lillis and K-9 Ozzy, it was determined that drugs were likely in the vehicle. During the on-scene investigation, K-9 Ozzy "alerted" on the truck several times indicating the presence of an illicit substance.

The suspect's truck and clothing was seized, and later searched after police obtained a warrant. Police found nearly 3 ounces of white powdery substance, cash and two iPhones during their search of the truck and clothing.

As a result of the investigation, GLENN PORTER, AGE 54, of Lunenburg was arrested.

PORTER was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Attempted Sale of Cocaine, and Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine. He was arraigned at Orleans County Superior Court on Tuesday, April 9.

"In no small part due to the detail oriented, vigilant investigation by our officers coupled with the vital support of citizens who do not want a drug dealer operating in their community, we were recently able to identify, locate and arrest a drug dealer in Newport," Chief DiSanto said. "I commend the officers for their hard work, as well as our citizens who came forward anonymously to report this activity."