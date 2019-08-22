Newport Police Cruiser Crash Wednesday

A Newport City Police officer rolled a cruiser over late Wednesday.

Sargent David Ross of the Vermont State Police wrote in a press release that around 10:10 p.m,, Wednesday, the state police responded to assist the Newport City Police in a motor vehicle pursuit.

Ross stated that Newport City Police Department's Officer Andrew Gonyaw attempted to stop a vehicle that he observed make a criminal motor vehicle violation on Mt. Vernon Street in Newport. Police said the driver did not stop. The pursuit led to Schuler Road east of Interstate 91 where Gonyaw lost control of the 2017 Taurus Interceptor. Gonyaw went off the roadway and overturned.

An ambulance took Gonyaw to North Country Hospital where he received treatment for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

The suspect vehicle involved in the pursuit fled from the area. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Newport Police Department's Sargent Charles Moulton at 802 334-6733 and Sargent David Roos of the state police at 802 334-8881.