Newport Police Officer of The Year has New Position with SIU

For going above and beyond in 2018, Newport City Police Chief Seth DiSanto, as well as sergeants Charles Moulton and Travis Bingham, named Nicholas Rivers as the police officer of the year. Rivers, who is now a detective, received the recognition in February.

DiSanto explained that he and the sergeants chose Rivers during a supervisors meeting where they discussed officers' evaluations during the year that included case statistics, traffic stops and where the officer went above and beyond on what he or she was required to do.