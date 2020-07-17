Newport Police Searching for Wanted Woman with Young Child

Chief Travis Bingham reports that the Newport Police Department is looking for information on the whereabouts of Newport woman who failed to bring back a three-year-old child to the Vermont Department for Children and Families when required.

SHANNON WEBB, 41 OF NEWPORT, is wanted for Custodial Interference and Obstruction of Justice. Her last known whereabouts placed her in Orleans County, Vermont.

The Newport Police Department is looking for assistance from the public who may have information on WEBB's current location.

If you have information of have seen WEBB, please contact the Newport Police Department at 802-334-6733 or call 911. Please do not attempt to approach WEBB yourself should you come in contact with her.