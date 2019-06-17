Newport Rec Offering Several Activities For Summer 2019

The Newport Recreation Department’s summer guide is out and they offering a combination of new and familiar activities this summer for folks of all ages.

Recreation Director Jessica Booth talked about some of the new programs that are being offered this summer.

“The track and field program is being welcomed back,” said Booth on Monday. “The Aqua Fest celebration, although we’ve had it in the past, is turning out to be a real robust Aqua Fest. It will have a parade, which is a spin-off of the centennial celebration. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association’s regional meeting will be held here, and the rec committee is doing a street party with Last Kid Picked.”

For more, see the Express on 6-18-19.