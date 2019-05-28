Newport Remembers The Veterans Who Never Made It Home

By Christopher Roy

Staff Writer

The nation took time Monday, Memorial Day, to remember the veterans who went off to serve their country but never returned home to their loved ones. In Newport, area residents gathered for a parade through the downtown area and a program in Gardner Memorial Park.

Jim Johnson, commander of the American Legion Newport Post#21, told the crowd that gathered around the monument that they were there to remember and honor the dedication as well as the sacrifices the veterans made for the country. He said the veterans came from all walks of life but shared the same qualities of courage, pride, dedication to duty, and selflessness.

Newport City Mayor Paul Monette talked about how each year the crowd gathers to honor the brave men and women who answered the call of duty and paid the sacrifice with their lives so that everyone else can enjoy their freedoms. Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, was started to honor those lost their lives during the Civil War. The name later changed to honor those who died in all wars.

See More In Tuesday's Newport Daily Express...