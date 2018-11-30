Skip to main content
Login
Contact
E-Edition
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Newport Daily Express
newport weather forecast
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Obituaries
Entertainment
NIE Sponsors
Special Sections
Talking About...
Photos
Videos
Games
Trending Now
Newport Santa Festival
Special FREE Newport Concert – Sat. Dec. 1 – by The Boston Children’s Chorus
VEC Crews Continue Tackling Outages Caused by Winter Storm Bruce
You are here
Home
» Newport Santa Festival
Newport Santa Festival
Staff Writer
Friday, November 30, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
Category:
Hot Topics
Popular content
Police: Driver Attempts to Elude, Ends up in Snow Bank
LIGHTING AND DECORATION CONTEST OPEN TO HOMES AND BUSINESSES - $300 IN PRIZES
Special FREE Newport Concert – Sat. Dec. 1 – by The Boston Children’s Chorus
Word on the Street: How Do You Feel About There Not Being a North Country Boys Hockey Season in 2018-2019?
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASE
View More
Poll
What Are Your Plans For The Holidays
Choices
Travel
Shop
Spend Time With Family
Enjoy Nature
Stay Close To Home
Something Else
Older polls
Results
Obituaries
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2018 The Newport Daily Express | 178 Hill Street, P.O. Box 347 | Newport, VT 05855 | (802) 334-6568
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Newport Daily Express.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password