Newport Woman Gets 2-8 for Heroin Trafficking

By Bob Audette,

Brattleboro Reformer

BRATTLEBORO — Despite her plea for leniency, a Windham Superior Court judge sentenced a 34-year-old woman to two to eight years in prison for trafficking in heroin.

Kirby Davis, of Newport, was arrested by the Vermont State Police on Oct. 3, 2014, after a confidential informant told the Newport Police Department of a road trip Davis and Ashley Geoffroy were making to Connecticut to pick up heroin and bring it back to Vermont.

Davis and Geoffroy were stopped on Interstate 91 in Guilford and their vehicle was searched. Troopers found more than 900 bags of heroin in the vehicle's trunk, with a street value of more than $13,500.

Geoffroy pleaded guilty in December 2017 to one count of conspiracy to commit heroin trafficking and was sentenced to four to six years, all suspended, and placed on probation.

In court (August 27) Davis, struggling through her tears, read from a prepared statement, insisting since her arrest she had cleaned up and gotten sober. She said she has struggled with drug addiction for at least a dozen years and asked the judge to not sentence her to prison so she could be with her child.

But Judge Michael Kainen said that while he has sympathy for those addicted to heroin, he said there was a difference between carrying 200 bags of heroin — which he referred to as "poison" — and nearly 1,000. (Read more in the Express Monday)