Nine Falcon Soccer Girls, Coach, Earn All-Capital Recognition

It was quite a year for the North Country girls soccer team.

Not only did they make it all the way to the semifinals in the Division I postseason, they were also named co-champs of the Capital League with Thetford, as both teams finished 9-1-1 in league play.

Overall the Falcons finished with a 13-3-1 record, tops in program history.

This week the league awards came out, and not only were nine players form the 2019 Falcons recognized, but head coach Jose Batista was named Coach of the Year.

“If you have a good team you are going to have more players (honored), that’s just how it works,” said Batista. “This tells us that we are a very good team. These coaches knew who these players were and were willing to put them on these teams.”

For more, see the Express on 11-6-19.