North Country’s Bouchard Named Capital League’s Player of the Year

The North Country field hockey Falcons had a rough go of it during the 2018 season.

Even through constant battling and fighting for every inch they earned throughout the year, the team was able to win just one game.

Despite the record, the coaches in the Capital League saw something special in one player on the Falcons’ roster; senior Emilie Bouchard.

The league’s coaches announced recently that Bouchard, has been named the 2018 Capital League Player of the Year.

