North Country’s Cilwick Ready the New England Championship

North Country sophomore James Cilwick has had an impressive start to his career.

This season he was able to pick five wins, including his first first place finish at the annual Kingdom Cup race hosted by the Falcons each year.

At the State Meet in Thetford he finished in 8th place, qualifying him for the New England Championships in Manchester, CT for the first time in his career.

We caught up with him on Thursday as he was training for Saturday’s race and talked about a variety of things, including prepping for this race, his season overall, and few other things.

For more, see the Express on 11-8-19.