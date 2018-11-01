North Country’s Haugwitz and LeMay Selected to Play in 18th Annual North-South Game

The rosters for the 2018 North-South senior football game have been released, and two members of the North Country Falcons have secured a spot on Team North.

Quarterback/defensive back Alex Haugwitz and wide receiver/defensive back Colby LeMay are set to compete on November 17th at Castleton University, but there is a possibility that they could be joined by one or two other teammates.

For more, see the Express on 11-2-18.