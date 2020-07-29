North Country 12-U’s Sweep Doubleheader Against Brown River

The North Country 12-U traveling baseball team was in action this past Saturday on a very hot and humid summer afternoon.

The team welcomed in Brown River, a team featuring players from Chittenden County, for a good old fashioned doubleheader.

It was an interesting clash of styles, as Brown River plays under Little League rules, while North Country plays under the guidelines of Cal Ripken Baseball.

The game is fundamentally the same, with just a few quirks here and there, like Little League has extra innings start with a runner on second, similar to what is happening in the major leagues this season.

As for the games itself, it would be a close affair in the opener, but the second game wouldn’t be quite as tight.

In the end it would be the boys from Orleans County picking up wins in both games to sweep the doubleheader.

