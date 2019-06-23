North Country Babe Ruth Girls Fall to Woodsville in Doubleheader

WOODSVILLE, NH–The North Country Babe Ruth softball Falcons found themselves across state lines and in New Hampshire on Friday evening for a twin-bill against the girls from Woodsville.

While Friday featured some wet conditions back home, the conditions were good enough for the two teams to take to the field for the twin bill.

Woodsville would be dominant in the first game, taking home a 12-2 victory.

It would be a closer affair in the second go around, but in the end Woodsville would earn the sweep with a 10-7 win.

For more, see the Express on 6-24-19.