North Country Basketball Boys Exit the Metro, Make the Move to Division II

The North Country boys basketball team had an interesting season last year.

After getting out to a hot start in their non-league play, things cooled off for the boys as they got into the heart of their Metro League schedule.

They would finish the year with a 7-13 record, then went on to knock out the fourth-seeded Middlebury Tigers in the opening round of the postseason before being eliminated by St. Johnsbury.

This year the opponents visiting the Falcons’ gymnasium will look a little different, as the team moves to Division II and will compete in the Lake League.

Coach John Gunn sat down on Tuesday evening to talk about what lessons were learned last year, the move to Division II, and what he expects to see from his boys out on the court this season.

