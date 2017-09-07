North Country Boys Fall to BFA St. Albans 3-1 in Season Opener

Despite making the move to the Capitol Division this season, the North Country Falcons opened up their 2017 campaign against former Metro Division rival, the BFA St. Albans Bobwhites.

As is the tradition when BFA comes into town the game was physical, and on this occasion it would be BFA emerging victorious, as the Bobwhites scored twice in the first half, and added an insurance goal in the second to pick up the 3-1 win.

