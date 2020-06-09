North Country Career Center is State’s Top SkillsUSA Program for 2020

SkillsUSA Vermont recently recognized North Country Career Center for its participation in the SkillsUSA Chapter Excellence Program for the exceptional integration and application of personal, workplace and technical skills in this school year’s SkillsUSA chapter activities. SkillsUSA is one of the nation’s largest individual membership student organizations.

The SkillsUSA Chapter Excellence Program promotes the intentional learning of personal skills, workplace skills and technical skills grounded in academics as outlined in the SkillsUSA Framework for student development. Achievement is measured by the effectiveness of students’ efforts in implementing essential workplace skills including personal responsibility, integrity, work ethic and organization in chapter activities. The hands-on approach of this program actualizes the SkillsUSA mission of empowering members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. SkillsUSA is an educational opportunity for students enrolled in over 130 occupational areas integrated into the technical curriculum at our nation’s career and technical education programs.

“The Chapter Excellence program represents the highest level in chapter achievement and community involvement,” said Chelle Travis, executive director of SkillsUSA. “These students represent our future skilled workforce and will be future leaders in their communities. This is a tremendous honor for each school and validates these outstanding SkillsUSA programs as some of the best in the nation.”

2020 Chapters of Excellence

SkillsUSA chapters in the state achieving essential standards of excellence are honored as a SkillsUSA Quality Chapter. Chapters recognized for going beyond basic requirements receive bronze, silver and gold awards. North Country Career Center is Vermont’s 2020 SkillsUSA Chapter of Distinction gold award recipient.

NCCC chapter members met specific criteria during the process and submitted evidence of the three facets of the SkillsUSA Framework they used in their chapter activities. This required using SMART goals (specific, measureable, attainable, relevant and realistic, and timely) to authenticate those activities. These included planning and running a blood drive, attending the Fall Leadership Conference, participating in the first job skill demonstration held at the Career Center, organizing the annual Clothing Drop and Swap, preparing resumes for upcoming interviews, and participating in the chapter officer election. In their ongoing commitment to service, the NCCC SkillsUSA members also donated diapers and wipes to the Department of Children and Families and toys for the UVM Children’s Hospital.

Vermont Executive Director, Christopher Gray, delivered the happy tidings at the last officer meeting via Google Meet. Those attending were thrilled at the news. Parliamentarian Jeanette Coderre stated she was “honored and ecstatic to find out we were awarded the Gold Chapter of Distinction. I believe our chapter has done a lot for the community. I'm glad I joined SkillsUSA.” NCCC SkillsUSA earned this distinction in 2017 and 2019 as well.

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of education and industry founded in 1965 to strengthen our nation’s skilled workforce. Driven by employer demand, SkillsUSA helps students develop necessary personal and workplace skills along with technical skills grounded in academics. This SkillsUSA Framework empowers every student to succeed at work and in life, while helping to close the skills gap in which millions of positions go unfilled. Through SkillsUSA’s championships program and curricula, employers have ensured schools are teaching relevant technical skills. SkillsUSA has more than 372,000 annual members nationwide in high schools, middle schools and colleges, covering over 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, and is recognized by the U.S. Departments of Education and Labor as integral to career and technical education. With the addition of our alumni, membership last year was 434,141. We have served more than 14 million members since 1965. For more information: www.skillsusa.org