North Country Dance Team Finding Their Legs in First Season Back

The North Country competition dance team’s season is underway, and so far the team has done fairly well in their return to active competition.

In their first competition earlier this month at MVU, they took home a third place finish in jazz and fourth place finish in hip-hop.

Most recently at Enosburg the girls grabbed another third place finish in jazz and a third place finish in hip-hop.

We sat down with head coach Taryn Colby to talk about this year’s team, a little about the sport, and what folks should expect to see from the squad this season.

For more, see the Express on 1-23-19.