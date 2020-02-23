North Country Defeats Middlebury With Ease 63-24 on Senior Night

The North Country Falcons played host to the Middlebury Tigers on Friday night.

Friday night was also Senior Night for the maroon and white, and prior to the start of the game the Falcons recognized their outgoing seniors Grace Giroux and Sarah Guertin.

As for the games itself it wouldn’t be close, as the Falcons jumped out to an 18-7 lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back, as they picked up the 63-24 win.

For more, see the Express on 2-24-2020.