North Country Drops to 1-1 After 6-1 Loss to St. Johnsbury

It was a tough battle all match long for the North Country girls tennis team against the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers.

The match, originally scheduled for Friday, was moved to Thursday due to looming inclement weather, which made it the second game of a back-to-back for the Falcons.

Try as they might, North Country would muster just win on Thursday, as Zoe Houlihan picked up a 6-1, 1-6, 10-7 tie-breaking win at the number five singles position over Katrina Zhong.

For more, see the Express on 4-29-19.