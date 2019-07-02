North Country Earns 2019 Cal Ripken 10-U State Championship With 6-0 Win Over CV West

Gardner Park was the site of the 2019 Cal Ripken 10-U Vermont State Championship this past weekend.

Four teams, Dresden, Central Vermont (CV) West, Bellows Falls, and host North Country (NC), were all vying for the coveted title and a chance to compete at the New England Championships in Deadham, MA starting on July 13th.

After an unscheduled beautiful day on Saturday, the weather turned late during the semifinal game causing the game to be postponed until Sunday.

Mother Nature wasn’t having any of it on Sunday either, so the game and the subsequent championship game(s) were moved to Monday, where the weather was more cooperative.

When the dust had settled on Monday evening, it would be the North Country All-Stars celebrating triumphantly after a 6-0 win over CV West.

For more, see the Express on 7-3-19.