North Country Establishes Control Early, Defeats Mill River 55-22 to Advance to the Quarterfinals

The North Country Falcon basketball girls kicked off their postseason on Tuesday with a visit from the Mill River Minutemen.

It was the second time in less than a week that a team from Mill River would pay a visit to Newport, and just like last Friday in the boy’s quarterfinal game, it would be the Falcons coming out on top, as the girls picked up a 55-22 win to advance to the quarterfinals on Friday.

“Taking care of business is what we did today,” said NC coach Christiane Brown. “At the end of the day we were obviously the better team. We still want to continue to work on the little things, doing our job defensively, taking care of the ball, making sure we get a good shot. Getting kids game experience is key, and we are now going to focus on getting ready for Friday. That is where our focus is, and we are just going to notch this as another win.”

For more, see the Express on 3-5-2020.