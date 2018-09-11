North Country to Feature Bass Fishing Team in 2018

When it was first announced that Vermont would start a two-year trial run of having competitive bass fishing as an “exhibition sport”, North Country was originally slated to not be a participant in 2018 and would instead likely join the program in 2019.

However with solid interest from students and a person to coach the team becoming available, North Country athletic director Phil Joyal announced recently that North Country will field a team this season.

