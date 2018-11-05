North Country Field Hockey Coach Chantelle Bouchard Steps Down as Head Coach

Every fall for the last fifteen years Chantelle Bouchard has been on the sidelines coaching one of the two North Country field hockey teams.

For the first four years of her coaching career she was the junior varsity coach.

The first three years Jen Rhodes was the varsity coach and Trish Bennett was the coach the last year.

For the last eleven years Bouchard has been the varsity coach, and she came in the Express office to talk about her experiences.

For more, see the Express on 11-6-18.