North Country Gets Off to a Hot Start, Stowe Rallies Back to Grab 3-1 Win
By:
Mike Olmstead
Sunday, October 4, 2020
NEWPORT, VT
The North Country soccer boys had their home opener late on Saturday afternoon.
The game was moved to later in the day due SAT testing.
The Falcons welcomed in the Stowe Raiders, and after getting out to a hot start, the Falcons would end up surrendering three straight goals to the Raiders, and would fall by the final of 3-1
For more, see the Express on 10-5-2020.
Category: